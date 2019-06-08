APPLE, Donnetta Lee 79, 3003 W. Cisco Rd., Sidney, Ohio, passed away at Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney, Ohio on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 11:17 PM after an extended illness. She was born February 10, 1940 in Middletown, Ohio the daughter of Donald J. and Betty Jane (Andrew) Hawthorne. Her father is deceased and her mother survives. She was married on August 22, 1977 to John W. Apple and he survives in Sidney, Ohio along with a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Bolanos and husband Mario of San Bernardino, California and two sons, David Douglas Mrofka and wife Ellen Fauver of Rancho Cucamonga, California and Peter John Mrofka of San Bernardino, California; two grandchildren, Kingston Joseph Mrofka and Lilian Elizabeth Bolanos and several great-grandchildren. One brother, Thomas Hawthorne is deceased. She attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio for liberal arts and English and was a homemaker and occupational therapist at a nursing home. She was very generous with her time and love to others. She was in a reading group at Dorothy Love Retirement Community in Sidney and a member of the Eastern Star, Farmersville, Ohio. She was a member of the Sidney First Presbyterian Church where she was an elder. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio with Rev. Diana Circelli. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements. The family request that people donate blood to your local blood bank in memory of Donnetta. Condolences may be expressed to the Apple family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's web site at: www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com Published in Journal-News on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary