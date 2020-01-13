Home

PAULUS, Donnie Linn "Don" Age 72 of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at . He was born in Troy, Ohio on July 8, 1947 the son of Chester & Genevieve (Hershey) Paulus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. He retired in 2017 after over 40 years from Minco Tool & Mold in Dayton. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Jo (LaCoste) Paulus, mother-in-law Peggy LaCoste; daughters Kelly (Mike) Wardley and Gina (Aaron) Heffner; grandchildren Britany Stankowski, Chelsea Zeller, Lindsay Wells, Clayton Cooper and Jessie Cooper; great grandchildren Spencer Stankowski, Charlie Zeller and Zaiden Pack; brother Chester (Barbara) Paulus; sister Louise (Frank) Brower; brother-in-laws Gene (Dianne) LaCoste and Gary LaCoste and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Gene LaCoste and a brother-in-law Jeffrey LaCoste. The family would like to thank Rolf & Kayann Reich for their care, concern and help during this difficult time. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm at the BLESSING- ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Rollison officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020
