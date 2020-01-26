|
|
PROFITT, Donnie Ray 53 of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born September 7, 1966 in Middletown, Ohio to Gil and Billie Jo Profitt. Donnie didn't know a stranger, and loved anything with wheels and a motor. He had the greenest grass in Franklin, made a joke out of everything, and had a nickname for everyone. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Sandy Profitt. Donnie is survived by his son, Dallas (Angel) Profitt of Carlisle; sister, Debbie (Doug) Naylor of Huber Heights; niece & nephew, Jessica and Jay Naylor of Franklin; father, Gil Profitt of Franklin; mother, Billie Jo Profitt of Franklin; and step-siblings, Cindy Coyle Via, Tammy Van Winkle, and Duane (Kim) Dean. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at New Covenant Church, 4340 Union Rd, Middletown, OH 45005. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12:00 PM at the church with Pastor Kevin McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020