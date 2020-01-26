Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Covenant Church
4340 Union Rd
Middletown, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
New Covenant Church
4340 Union Rd
Middletown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNIE PROFITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNIE PROFITT


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNIE PROFITT Obituary
PROFITT, Donnie Ray 53 of Franklin, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born September 7, 1966 in Middletown, Ohio to Gil and Billie Jo Profitt. Donnie didn't know a stranger, and loved anything with wheels and a motor. He had the greenest grass in Franklin, made a joke out of everything, and had a nickname for everyone. He was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his step-mother, Sandy Profitt. Donnie is survived by his son, Dallas (Angel) Profitt of Carlisle; sister, Debbie (Doug) Naylor of Huber Heights; niece & nephew, Jessica and Jay Naylor of Franklin; father, Gil Profitt of Franklin; mother, Billie Jo Profitt of Franklin; and step-siblings, Cindy Coyle Via, Tammy Van Winkle, and Duane (Kim) Dean. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at New Covenant Church, 4340 Union Rd, Middletown, OH 45005. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12:00 PM at the church with Pastor Kevin McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -