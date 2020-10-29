1/1
DONNY BLANCET
1962 - 2020
BLANCET, Donny D.

58 of Springfield, passed away October 26, 2020, in Kindred Hospital. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on February 16, 1962, the son of Alfred and Frances Blancet. Donny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gary, Sr. and Jerry Wayne Blancet and sister and brother-in-law Linda (Allen, Sr.) Jones. He loved his fur babies, Bella and Thor, the outdoors, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his brother Randy Blancet; sisters Drema (Jerry Joe) Jones, Missy (Eric) Shipton and Tammy (Sammy) Nusz; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services to honor Donny will be Saturday at 1:00PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Family and friends may call Saturday from Noon until time of services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
OCT
31
Service
01:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
