|
|
COMMODORE, Dora Born February 10, 1925 in Newnan, Georgia to John and Darthula Anderson. Passed away January 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Preceded in death by her husband Wayne O. Commodore. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter Deborah Dukes, one special niece Vivian Bert (Louis), two grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 12pm until time of service 1p.m. at United Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 31, 2020