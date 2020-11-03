HOAGLAND, Dora Jean



Dora Jean Hoagland, age 84 of Lubbock, Texas, passed away October 28, 2020, from Parkinson's Disease Dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Olga



Hoagland; sister, Cecelia John; brothers Thomas Blair and John Hoagland. Dora grew up in Fairborn, OH, and graduated from Fairborn High School in 1954 where she participated in girls basketball and field



hockey. The Girl Scouts honored her with the Juliette Low Award for the countless volunteer hours she devoted to being a Troop Leader, Day Camp Director, Cookie Captain, and Trainer of Adult Leaders. She received an Associates Degree in Mental Health Technology from Sinclair Community College. This led to a short yet purposeful career working with Catholic Social Services serving homeless persons with mental illness. After raising her family, Dora found a calling as a spiritual teacher which led her to Russia for 17 yrs. There she had the opportunity to sit on a panel of experts at a conference on spirituality supported by The United Nations. Her Master Teacher, Pier Franco Marciano referred to her as "a rare and beautiful Soul who enlightened for several years the land of Russia by her presence. We are debtors toward her for her love and selfless service for the cause of humanity in search of knowledge, peace and true joy". In her spare time she



enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, sewing, reading and taking care of others. She is survived by her daughter, Myrna Grimson (Mark) of Lubbock, TX, son, Robert



Hildebrecht, Jr. (Dawn), of Cumming, GA, extended family, Carrie Monley (Mason, OH) and Jon Sewak (Springboro, OH); sisters, Virginia Schrodi (Englewood, OH), Glenna Funderburg (Greenville, OH), and Susie Hoagland (Fairborn, OH); grandchildren, David Grimson (Lubbock, TX), Morgan & Parker



Hildebrecht (Cumming, GA). Per her wishes, her body was



donated to the Texas Tech Anatomical Sciences & Willed Body Program. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations can be made to Labre Indian School,



Ashland, Montana, 59004 or Texas Home Health & Hospice, 5201 Indiana Ave., Suite 101S, Lubbock, TX 79413. A heartfelt thanks and appreciation is given to the kind and loving caregivers of Promiseland Assisted Living Facility, Lubbock, TX.



