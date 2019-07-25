Home

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Greater Allen AME Church
1620 W. 5th St
Dayton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Greater Allen AME Church
1620 W. 5th St
Dayton, OH
View Map
Dora HOLMES Obituary
HOLMES, Dora Clay Age 91, departed this life Friday, July 12, 2019 in Cleveland, MS. She was a resident of Dayton over 60 yrs and an Educator in the Dayton School system. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Royal G. Holmes, 2 devoted daughters, Donna F. (Raymond) Marsh and Vanessa L. Holmes, 3 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:30 AM at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402, Pastor Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. Family will receive relative and friends at 9:30 AM at the church. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH, with the assistance of Johnson & Scott Mortuary, Cleveland MS. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019
