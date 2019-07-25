|
|
HOLMES, Dora Clay Age 91, departed this life Friday, July 12, 2019 in Cleveland, MS. She was a resident of Dayton over 60 yrs and an Educator in the Dayton School system. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Royal G. Holmes, 2 devoted daughters, Donna F. (Raymond) Marsh and Vanessa L. Holmes, 3 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, 10:30 AM at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W. 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402, Pastor Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. Family will receive relative and friends at 9:30 AM at the church. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH, with the assistance of Johnson & Scott Mortuary, Cleveland MS. www.loritts-neilson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019