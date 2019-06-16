CORNELE, Dora Lee Age 75, of Franklin, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center where she had been a patient for 38 days. She was born March 18, 1944 in Jackson, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in the late 1950's. She was employed as the Manager for Kountry Kitchen for 20 years, retiring in 1978. Dora was a member of the Oriole's Franklin Nest #263, and the Women's Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post 3409. Preceding her in death were her father, Menifee Boone Taulbee; her husband, Carl Cornele in 2000; one granddaughter, Morgan Cornele; and two brothers, Paul Taulbee and Everett Ray Taulbee. She is survived by her mother, Virgie Taulbee, three children, Carl Cornele, Peggy (Ronald) Cast and Michael (Lori) Cornele; six grandchildren, Laura Webb, Lauren (Jarod) Henline, Brian Cast, Beth (Jeremy) Hurt, Logan Cornele and Emily Cornele; two great grandchildren, Austin Webb and Kiersten Webb; two great-great grandchildren, Carter Webb and Bennett Henline; two brothers, Robert Taulbee and Lloyd Taulbee; four sisters, Patsy (Thermon) Holcomb, Nell Hatfield, Doris Jean (Ray) Shepherd and Peggy (Jim) Rice; and many extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-0029. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary