MORGAN, Dora Lee 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 3, 2019 in the comfort of her home. A memorial service will be from noon to 2pm Saturday March 9 at 282 Stelton Rd. Xenia, Ohio 45385 Dora was born in Hyden, Kentucky to Everett Morgan and Josephine Joseph on November 27, 1944. She graduated from Leslie County High School. She worked at Lytton Inc. for a number of years then retired. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, and was always on a project- never still. She always said, "Do what's right." She was firm but kind, always there to help others. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you. Dora is preceded in death by her parents, Everett Morgan & Josephine Joseph, grandmother Dot Morgan, who cared for her like she was her own, brother, Don Morgan, and beloved father of their daughters, Lawrence (Lance) Morgan. Dora is survived by Regina Cohen of Englewood, OH., Tina Opauski & husband, Charles of Beavercreek, OH. & Bridget Morgan of Dayton, OH., Brother Gary Morgan of Cincinnati, OH., 8 Grandchildren, Noah Cohen, Katie Mitchell, Thomas Opauski, Brandon Morgan, Brianna Maxwell, Victoria Maxwell, Lauren Kessler & Jessica Kirk, 11 Great Grandchildren, Lily, Lance, Zoey, McKenzie, Amiya, Samantha, Dakota, Lewis, Scott, Cayla, and Hannah, Pamela Roark of West Milton, OH., who was like a daughter, and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins who survive. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary