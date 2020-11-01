1/
Dora PHARES
1928 - 2020
PHARES, Dora Pearl

Dora Pearl Phares, 92, of Donnelsville, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born January 27, 1928, in Gallia, OH, the daughter of the late Hershel and Margaret Null. Dora retired from the Clark County Jail and later worked for the Springfield News and Sun. She always went out of her way to make everyone comfortable and loved holidays with her

family. Dora is preceded in death by her husband Jack Phares; brothers James and Roy Null; and sister Dorothy McCoy. She is survived by her sons Walter J. Phares and Charles W. Phares; brother Paul (Marilyn) Null; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Dora will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 12:00 PM in the

funeral home. Burial will follow in Donnelsville Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.trostelchapman.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
