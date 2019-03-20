WOODARD, Dora M. Age 93 of Springfield passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Wooded Glen Senior Center. She was born on January 2, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Denzil J. and Lottie (Dinnen) Marshall. In addition to her parents, Dora is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Woodard; brothers, Carl E. Marshall and Denzil F. Marshall; sisters, Roxie Wilson and Emogene Frost. Dora leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Chico James (Marci) Wayne; daughter, Jackie Wayne; grandchildren: Dustin (Michelle), Stephanie (Brian), Mandy (Casey), Ryan (Kara) and Tyler as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Dora retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base where she worked for many years as a secretary. She was a former member of the United Methodist Church in Springfield and in more recent years she attended Fairhaven Church. She loved horses,dogs and cats and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with her funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Doug Carroll officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Autumn Trails Stable in Dora's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary