1/1
DORAS SINGLETON
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SINGLETON, Doras Ann

Doras Ann Singleton, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Bradford Place on Friday, November 13, 2020. Doras was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia, on December 8, 1934, to Earl Woodyard and Nora (Sexton) Woodyard. On August 19, 1950, in Lawrenceburg, IN, she married Daw Singleton, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2008. Doras served as a Sunday School Teacher, Secretary, and Treasurer for Hamilton Church of God for many years. She also was in the Ladies Auxiliary, an avid car show enthusiast, and loved going to antique tractor shows.

Doras is survived by daughter, Doras Jean (David Abney) Boggs; two sons, Daw Singleton Jr., Jerry Dean Singleton; 9 grandchildren, Marc (Sarah) Singleton, Shawnta (Stephen) Cook, Josh Hubbard, Jeff (Kristi) Singleton, Shaun (Charlotte) Singleton, Eric (Jill) Singleton, Nathan (Alise) Singleton, Kenneth Boggs, and Jason Hubbard; 19 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; three siblings, Bill Woodyard, Jackie Sue Williams, and Norma Jean Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Doras was preceded in death by her husband Daw Singleton Sr.; her parents, Earl Woodyard and Nora Woodyard; and her sisters Geraldine Wolgomont and Louise Hubbard.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Keith McRoberts officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests all who attend to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.


www.browndawsonflick.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved