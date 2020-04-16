|
|
MOORE, Doretha Age 72, passed on to eternity on April 10th, 2020 at Kettering Hospital. She was a life long resident of Dayton Ohio. A graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1967. She was an awesome head start educator and later pursued a career in nail art. She was a devoted member of Solid Rock Church in Monroe,Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father Lonnie Moore, and three brothers Riley A. Moore, Lonnie C. Moore, and Clinton G. Moore. She is survived by her loving mother Mary D. Moore. Her devoted daughters April Moore and Kama Mock whom she loved with all her heart. Her dedicated sister and brothers Eler (Dominic) Brown- Pollard, John Moore. and Marvin (Delpha) Moore. Also a host of nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held Friday April 17, 2020 at Pryor Funeral Home. 2520 Shiloh Springs Rd. Trotwood, OH. 45426
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020