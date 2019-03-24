|
LAWSON, Doris Ann 68 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Raven, Kentucky to Dave and Mable (Gibson) Collins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Taylor-Goss and grandson, Travis Williams. She is survived by her son Charles "Chucky" Taylor; 6 grandchildren, Dannielle, Katlynn, Ricky, Wesley, Charles, and Shelby; sister, Pricey Womble; brothers, David Collins Jr., and Jerry Collins; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral service will be at 1:00 on Thursday, March 27, 2019 at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Ave. Family will receive visitors at noon. Interment to follow the service at Bearcreek Hill Grove Cemetery, 172 North Union Road, Dayton, OH 45417. Condolences can be shared at www.LusainMemorial.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019