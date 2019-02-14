|
|
ARNOLD, Doris Jane Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Birchwood Care Center surrounded by her family. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Calvin and Amanda (Johnston) Miller. Doris graduated from Hamilton High Class of 1952. She is survived by her three children Ann Marie (Robert) Seybold, Beth Louise (Robert) Heath and Thomas M. Arnold; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Amanda Seybold. Doris was also preceded in death by her husband Richard T. Arnold. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 14, 2019