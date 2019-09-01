|
|
BAKER, Doris A. Age 63, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at where she had been a patient for one day. She was born August 7, 1956 in Booneville, Kentucky. Her family moved to Ohio when she was three years old. She graduated from Preble-Shawnee High School. Doris was employed as an Administrative Professional for Warren Correctional Institution for 24 years. She was a member of the Middletown N.A.V.S. Club. Doris enjoyed bowling and was an avid Buckeye and Bengals fan. Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward Dale and Mable (Combs) Baker; one son, Shane Smith in 1998; two sisters, Sue Gillette and Shirley Abshear; and two brothers, her twin infant brother, Morris Lynn Baker and Carlo Baker. She is survived by two brothers, Jackie (Marlene) Baker and Leo Baker; two sisters, Lena Shackelford and Dorothy E. Baker; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hillbilly Heaven, 2502 Atco Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Private interment at the convenience of the family will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 1, 2019