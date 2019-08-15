|
|
BIEBER, Doris Betts Barker Age 93, of Lebanon, passed away, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County. She was born 1926 in Circleville, OH and was raised by James and Estella Barker. She was a homemaker and she volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital. She was an avid reader, gardener and loved her dog Millie. Doris is a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Dayton. Doris is survived by her sons, Alan (Betty) Bieber, Brian (Mary) Bieber, Roderick (Catherine) Bieber; grandchildren; Andy, John, Maddie, Abi, Jacob (Marie), Jenna, Nathan, Meredith; great-grandchildren, Tate, Delila. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Henry Bieber and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Rowe and Chaplain George Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019