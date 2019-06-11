BRADLEY, Doris Age 97, of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. A native of Detroit, Michigan, she was born on December 3, 1921 and was the oldest daughter of the late William and Clara Schlack. Doris spent the majority of her professional years in Detroit, Michigan, Toledo and Dayton, Ohio as an Administrative Professional at Owens-Illinois, the Dayton Board of Education, AAA, and the Dayton Area Hospital Planning Commission. She was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church and the Board of the Carriage Trace Community, and made many friends through her kindness and generosity. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Mack" Bradley, two sisters, a niece, and a nephew. She leaves behind one daughter, Sandy McLellan; son-in-law, Paul Szymanski; granddaughters, Julie Szymanski, and Becky Bailey; and her devoted great-granddaughter Morgan Bailey. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's . The family will greet guests from 6:00-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH, with a service to follow after. Entombment will be at Glen Eden Mausoleum in Livonia, Michigan. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary