BRUGGEMAN (Baird),
Doris J.
DORIS J. (BAIRD) BRUGGEMAN, 84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home on
November 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side. She was born at home in Springfield, Ohio, on March 13, 1936, the first of four girls to the late Carl E. and Hildred (Myers) Baird. She married her best friend and loving husband of 62 years, David L. Bruggeman on October 11, 1958. Doris
retired from the US Agriculture Department in 1997. She is survived by her husband; two children, Kevin Bruggeman of Port Clinton, Ohio, and Kellie Adams of Springfield; two
sisters, Carolyn of Florida and DeAnna (Doug) McIntosh of Kentucky; two grandchildren, Allexandra and Jordan Adams; three great-grandchildren, Kee Nogueira, Jordan, Jr. and Nora Adams and numerous nieces, nephews and special neighbors that she was very close to. She was preceded in death by one sister, Loise Conklin. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. P. Kevin Macy and staff. Per her request, there will be no services for Doris. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
.