DORIS BURTON
BURTON, Doris Mae Doris Mae Burton, age 77, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by loving family members on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born February 7, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Mervil and Elizabeth Irene (Davis) Brown. Doris attended Lemon Monroe High School. She has been a lifelong resident of Butler County. Doris enjoyed gardening and living on the farm as well as spending time with her grandchildren. She worked at Avon Products for 28 years and attended Towne Boulevard Church of God. Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Velmer S. Burton, Sr.; grandson, Velmer S. Burton, III and her siblings, Ruth Ann, Betty, Donald and Louise. She is survived by her son, Velmer S. Burton, Jr.; daughter, Corinna S. Burton; four grandchildren, Levi (Esti), Andy, Amber Ballard and Alexander L. Burton; numerous great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janet (Les) Propes, Naomi (Bill) Huff and Donna (Steve) Adams. Graveside Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hickory Flats Cemetery, Wehr Road, Hamilton, Ohio. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
