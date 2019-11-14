|
BUTLER, Doris L. Age 75 of Dayton, departed this life November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, November 16, 2019 at REVIVAL CENTER MINISTRIES, 3011 Oakridge Dr., with Pastor Paul O. Mitchell, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019