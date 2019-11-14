Home

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
REVIVAL CENTER MINISTRIES
3011 Oakridge Dr
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
REVIVAL CENTER MINISTRIES
3011 Oakridge Dr
View Map
Doris Butler Obituary
BUTLER, Doris L. Age 75 of Dayton, departed this life November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, November 16, 2019 at REVIVAL CENTER MINISTRIES, 3011 Oakridge Dr., with Pastor Paul O. Mitchell, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019
