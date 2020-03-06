Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 Dayton Road
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Coberly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Coberly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Coberly Obituary
COBERLY, Doris Iona 88, of New Carlisle went home to be with the Lord March 2, 2020 in Springfield. She was born January 12, 1932 in Xenia, Oh. Doris was a graduate of Enon High school. She retired from Belle Manor where she worked as a nursing assistant for many years. She was a Cub Scout leader, a Northwestern Cheerleading Coach, Mix Doubles Bowling League at Victory Lanes. She was a member of Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a great- grandmother. Doris is survived by her sister, Leola Bright of South Charleston, five sons; Robert and Anita Coberly Jr. of New Carlisle, Douglas Coberly of New Carlisle, Ronald Coberly of New Carlisle, Bryan and Wilma Coberly of New Carlisle, Mark and Dora Coberly of Georgia, 3 granddaughters (who were also her caregivers); Gizzy (Elissa Oliver), Dinky (Lori Howard), and her Pixie Baby (Robbie Coberly), 20 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, special family member Davey and Cheryl Massie of Springfield, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester LeValley and Bertha Ordorff, 2 brothers Grover LeValley and James Norman LeValley and her loving husband, Robert Bruce Coberly Sr. they are now joined together in heaven. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 in Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Osborn Road, Medway, with Pastor Rick Fiste officiating. Burial will follow the service in Myers Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Friday in the Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Adkins Funeral Home, Enon is assisting Doris's family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -