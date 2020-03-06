|
COBERLY, Doris Iona 88, of New Carlisle went home to be with the Lord March 2, 2020 in Springfield. She was born January 12, 1932 in Xenia, Oh. Doris was a graduate of Enon High school. She retired from Belle Manor where she worked as a nursing assistant for many years. She was a Cub Scout leader, a Northwestern Cheerleading Coach, Mix Doubles Bowling League at Victory Lanes. She was a member of Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene. A loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a great- grandmother. Doris is survived by her sister, Leola Bright of South Charleston, five sons; Robert and Anita Coberly Jr. of New Carlisle, Douglas Coberly of New Carlisle, Ronald Coberly of New Carlisle, Bryan and Wilma Coberly of New Carlisle, Mark and Dora Coberly of Georgia, 3 granddaughters (who were also her caregivers); Gizzy (Elissa Oliver), Dinky (Lori Howard), and her Pixie Baby (Robbie Coberly), 20 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, special family member Davey and Cheryl Massie of Springfield, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester LeValley and Bertha Ordorff, 2 brothers Grover LeValley and James Norman LeValley and her loving husband, Robert Bruce Coberly Sr. they are now joined together in heaven. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 in Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene, 4400 Osborn Road, Medway, with Pastor Rick Fiste officiating. Burial will follow the service in Myers Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 pm Friday in the Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Adkins Funeral Home, Enon is assisting Doris's family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 6, 2020