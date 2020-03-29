|
DAY, Doris "Jean" Age 89, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Chuck, on March 20, 2020. She passed away gracefully in her home surrounded by family. Jean will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Nothing was more important to her than spending time with family and proudly supporting them. Her love was shared through cooking and baking family favorites. She was happiest when hosting family get-togethers and celebrating holidays. Jean loved a good game of cards and traveling with friends, especially to Gatlinburg. She was a passionate fan of UD basketball. Jean was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Anna (Houser) and Charles Keener, sister Cathy Conley, brother Robert Keener, and grandson Adam Day. She is survived by her daughter Dianne (John) Rupp, sons Dan (Lou Ann) Day and Greg (Karen) Day, grandchildren Jennifer (Patrick) Johnson, Christopher (Tiffany) Rupp, Amanda Rupp, Julie (Zach) Borchers, Amy (Mike) Gonidakis, Adam (Kathi) Stewart, Jason (Angi) Day, Anthony Day, Lisa (Jeff) Ziegler, 15 great grandchildren and her sister Dorothy Elsner. A memorial service at Zion Lutheran Church will be announced and held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to or . Condolences to the family may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020