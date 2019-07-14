Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4500 Ackerman Blvd
Kettering, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4500 Ackerman Blvd
Kettering, OH
Doris DELANEY


1945 - 2019
Doris DELANEY Obituary
DELANEY, Doris Ann Age 74, of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Doris was born on January 27, 1945 in Hamilton, OH to Joseph and Marjorie Delaney. She worked for Systems Research Laboratories (SRL) for over 20 years and was the co-owner and operator of a balloon and party store for 16 years. Doris loved sports, watching UD basketball games, and playing the slots at the casino. She was generous, kind, and loved her family dearly. Doris was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dennis Delaney. She is survived by brothers, Vince (Linda) Delaney, Joe (Bernadette) Delaney; nephews, Dan, Jeremy (Jennifer), and Michael; grand nieces, Erika, Katie and Taryn; extended family, Naomi, Isaac and Sierra Rupp and the Gale family of Florida. A special thank you to everyone who prayed for and visited with Doris in her final days. Family will greet friends 9:30-10:30am on Saturday, July 20 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30am. Private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' name to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
