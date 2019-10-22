Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Enon Baptist Church
1501 W. Third St.
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Enon Baptist Church
Doris FOWLER Obituary
FOWLER, Doris Jean Mitchell 87, of Trotwood, Ohio transitioned on October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Thomas, a sister and brother-in-law. A graduate of Frank B. Willis H.S. in Delaware, OH. A member Mt. Enon Baptist Church and retiree of DESC. She loved reading and was a great story teller. A classy woman who enjoyed wearing high heels, capes and fancy hats. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband Willie Fowler; children, Michael (Lois Smith) of Dayton and Marc of Seattle, WA; grandchildren; Jarrod Bayless, Cory Ramsay, Nakita Curry, DeMauria Brown, sisters Judith R. Mitchell and Shirley Walker, both of Delaware; sisters-in-law Eudora Mitchell, Thelma Mitchell, and Snobia Mitchell of Delaware; great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Visitation 10 AM. Services 11 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
