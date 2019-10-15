|
GAFFNEY (nee Morgan), Doris M. Born March 3, 1924 to Guy and Minnie Morgan in Dayton, Oh She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1942, first in her class. She graduated from Ohio University in 1946, Summa Cum Laude. She was a 75 year plus member of Chi Omega and Phi Beta Kappa. Married Frank W Gaffney May 31, 1947 They have three sons, Bill, Chris, Doug (Lisa.) Doris was a teacher at Southdale Elementary School in Kettering for 25 years (KCTA Teacher of the Year.) Upon retirement she was an interpreter at Carillon Park for over 25 years. She also volunteered at the Schuster and other Dayton Performing Arts for many years. Doris was a 60 plus year active member at Fairmont Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon, elder and served in many other service positions. Most proudly Doris was a 43 year member of Al-Anon. She was proceeded in death by her husband Frank, great grandson Jacob and nephew Scott Tonneberger. Besides her sons she is survived by 9 grandchildren, Christina (Ryan,) Forrest, Gabe, Geoff, Hilary, Kate (Steve,) Laura (Phil,) Leah (Mike,) Stephanie (Ben) and 8 great grandchildren. Doris is also survived by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Ron Tonneberger and niece Karen (Roger) and their 4 children. Doris requested that her body be given to Wright State University School of Medicine. Memorial services will be held at 11AM, Oct 19 at Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Reception will be held after at a location to be named. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairmont Presbyterian Church, Dayton Performing Arts, Dayton History or a .
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019