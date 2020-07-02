1/1
DORIS GIBSON
1962 - 2020
GIBSON, Doris Jane "Janie" 58, of Springfield, passed away June 30, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born May 30, 1962, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the daughter of James W. and June Carol (Hill) Ohlinger. Survivors include one son, Wayne Gibson (Jamie Rieske); four grandchildren, Mariah Jane Gibson, Alayna Kimberly Sue Gibson, Kiley Marie Gibson, and Jaylen Rieske, two sisters, Kimberly Ohlinger and Kathleen VanHoose, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Natasha Ohlinger. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
