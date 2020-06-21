Doris GORSLINE

GORSLINE, Doris Eileen Passed away quietly in Sacramento, California, on June 7, 2020, after a long struggle with dementia, at the age of 91. She was born Doris Eileen Sullenberger on July 11, 1928, in Piqua, Ohio. Doris (usually Eileen to her family) graduated from Piqua Central High School, in 1946, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree, from the College of Mount St. Joseph, on the Ohio, in 1983. During the 1960s, she was a ground-breaking journalist, in a field that was dominated by men. She was a reporter at the Piqua Daily Call, and a features writer for the Dayton Daily News, under managing editor Gregory Favre. She extended her career, serving as an editor and public relations manager, for a community college and hospitals in Dayton and Cincinnati. Doris "Dodie" Gorsline, was a chapter president for Women in Communications, Inc. After her retirement to California, to reunite with old friends and to make new ones, she was a vigorous supporter of her church, Gethsemane Lutheran in Carmichael. Dodie relished travel and the well-placed wisecrack. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Sullenberger. She is survived by two nieces and a nephew and their families, and a son, on whom she doted, David Gorsline, of Reston, Virginia. A memorial service will be scheduled.



