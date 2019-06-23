|
HAFER, Doris Marlene Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Randall Residence. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy. Survived by daughter Sherry McConnell and John Gevedon of Dayton, son Kerry (Beverly) Hafer of Vandalia, stepson Larry Hafer of KY and his children, 3 grandchildren Travis (Polly) Hafer, Jamie (Rob) Voisard, Tyler (Carly) McConnell, 7 great grandchildren, 3 sisters Geneva, Nell and Lois, 4 brothers John, Donald, Fred, and Wayne. She was a retired Beautician working at North Plaza Beauty Salon. The family will receive friends Monday, June 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Private Interment Forrest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice in Doris's memory. Online condolences for the family may be made to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019