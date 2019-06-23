Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris HAFER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris HAFER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris HAFER Obituary
HAFER, Doris Marlene Age 87 of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Randall Residence. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy. Survived by daughter Sherry McConnell and John Gevedon of Dayton, son Kerry (Beverly) Hafer of Vandalia, stepson Larry Hafer of KY and his children, 3 grandchildren Travis (Polly) Hafer, Jamie (Rob) Voisard, Tyler (Carly) McConnell, 7 great grandchildren, 3 sisters Geneva, Nell and Lois, 4 brothers John, Donald, Fred, and Wayne. She was a retired Beautician working at North Plaza Beauty Salon. The family will receive friends Monday, June 24th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Private Interment Forrest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice in Doris's memory. Online condolences for the family may be made to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now