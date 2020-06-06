HARBRON, Doris Mae Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, with her loved ones by her side. Doris was born to Martin and Rosa Bohlander on July 25, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a beloved sister to Karl (Elsie) Bohlander, Mary Louise (Jack) Bohlander Finchum, and Robert (Barbara) Bohlander. She is survived by her children, Judith Harbron Moyer, Suellen (Steven) Harbron Albert, and David Harbron; granddaughters, Victoria Albert, Holly Moyer, and Hannah Albert; many cherished nieces and nephews; and her husband Elmer, whom she married 65 years ago on April 30, 1955. A life-long avid learner, Doris graduated as a registered nurse from Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She served her community faithfully as a devoted nurse and supervisor at Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital for 33 years. Nursing was her life's work, and she carried love and kindness to all around her. Doris had an infectious laugh and sense of humor, and a love for her family like no other. An accomplished vocalist and pianist, her love and talent for music were passed down to her children and grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, reading, and lunching with her fellow hospital colleagues, but simply sharing her abundant love with others was her greatest source of joy. Doris also relished a good martini. Doris was a remarkable lady who will forever be remembered by her family and loved ones. Those wishing to celebrate her memory are invited to gather at 11:00am on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, and a short service led by Rev. Mark Finfrock will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Many thanks to the angels at Hospice of Cincinnati (Hamilton) who eased her transition to a new life. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Hospice of Cincinnati would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 6, 2020.