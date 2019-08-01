Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
New Hope Church
536 Xenia Ave
Dayton, OH
View Map
Doris HARPER


1948 - 2019
Doris HARPER Obituary
HARPER, Doris J. Age 70, of Dayton, passed away peacefully with her loving daughter at her side on July 29, 2019. She was born on October 28, 1948 in Dayton to her late parents, Oliver P. and Myrtle M. (DeWitt) Applegate. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Barry Harper; grandson, Dustin Griffith and 5 siblings. She is survived by her children, Carrie Ayers, Larry M. Edwards, Jr. and Brian Millward; numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren; sister, Judy Grooms; brother, John Appelgate and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Doris was a 1966 graduate of Northridge High School in Dayton. She celebrated 31 years of sobriety and extremely proud of this accomplishment. Doris helped many others accomplish this same feat. A Celebration of Doris' Life will be held at New Hope Church, 536 Xenia Ave., Dayton 45410 on Sunday, August 4, 2019 beginning at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to New Hope Church and/or , in Doris' memory. To share a memory of Doris or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
