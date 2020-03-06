|
HATFIELD, Doris J. Age 89, of Franklin, OH; died Monday March 2, 2020 at Carlisle Manor. Doris was born in Thorn Hill, TN on June 24, 1930 to the late Edward Carmack and Mary Orpha (Whisman) Hipsher. Doris was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Dixon; her second husband, Thomas Hatfield; brothers, Dwight Hipsher, John "Bud" Hipsher, Jim Hipsher, Ronnie Hipsher, Dale Hipsher; sister, Emma. She is survived by her children Joni Lynn West and Gary Lee Dixon; grandchildren, Jessica West, Kenny (Heather) Dixon, Shelly Scaramozzino; great grandchildren, Tyler McGrady, Jonatha McGrady, Brandon Dixon, Kennedy Dixon, Georgia Dixon, Brittany (Cody) Fulcher; great great grandchildren, Vera Fulcher and Kaia McGrady; her brothers, Carl and Mike Hipsher; and her sister, Marsha Turnmier. Funeral Services are 2pm Saturday March 7, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Vaughn Lewis officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 12pm to 2pm at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Carlisle Manor, Dr. Richard Chamberlain and Hospice of Middletown for their special care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of Middletown. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020