HEATH, Doris Louise Shawver Was born August 29, 1926, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the eldest of three children born to Roy Worth Shawver, Sr. and Hattie Miller Shawver. She passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 surrounded by family. Doris graduated from Bellefon-taine High School with the class of 1944. Following high school, she worked at Patterson Field, Dayton, and Western Union, Bellefontaine. Doris married Elmer E. (Mike) Heath September 4, 1948. Five children followed: James E. Heath (Cheryl), Springfield; Richard E. Heath (Mary), Lima; Karen Sue Powell (Mark), Bellefontaine; Steven M. Heath (Amy), Bellefontaine; and Mary Ann Shipp (Shaun), Zanesfield. All survive Doris, together with 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Together they taught us to say please and thank you, to be respectful and to earn respect and to be forgiving. They were a great team and better parents. We have been a big and growing and happy family for over 70 years. In addition to the responsibilities of raising the family, Doris assisted Mike in the operation of Mike's Texaco Service in Bellefontaine from 1955 until 1966 and then in the operation of the Sinclair bulk oil plant until 1970. She was also employed at the Fountain Lodge Motel desk and was a long-time employee of the J.C. Penney store in Bellefontaine. Doris and Mike dedicated their lives to the family they created. Together they provided caring, loving and focused guidance to the entire family. They foremostly encouraged our educational efforts, but always allowed laughter. Doris was preceded in death by Mike in December 7, 2015, by her parents and her sister Shirley. She is survived by her brother Roy Worth Shawver, Jr. (Mary), Huntsville, Ohio. Services are Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12 3 pm at the Jennings, Farley & Seeley Funeral Home, West Liberty. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Campbell Place, Bellefontaine, Ohio.