Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
400 Nilles Road
Fairfield,, OH
View Map
1930 - 2020
HENSLEY Doris A. Age 89 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Tri County Extended Care Center. She was born on October 28, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Gertrude (Mick) Neal. She was educated in St. Joseph School graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1948. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Doris is survived by her devoted husband, Ott; her beloved children, Cindy (Bill) Kellum, Mike (Peggy) Hensley, Steven (Amy) Hensley and Christopher Hensley; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Grace) Neal. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:30 am until time of Mass at church. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 22, 2020
