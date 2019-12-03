|
HILL (Fry), Doris R. Age 100, of Bethany Lutheran Village, formally of Kettering, passed away November 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Florence Fry, her husband James "Gar" Hill and her brother Robert Fry. She is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Fry, children Deborah (William) Deighton and Chad (Barbara) Hill and grandchildren Ashleigh and Cody Hill. Doris was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Doris requested that her remains be donated to the Wright State School of Medicine. A memorial service will be arranged for the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to . We thank the staff of Bethany and for their friendship and loving care.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019