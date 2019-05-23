LAMB, Doris E. Age 91, of Vandalia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital North ER. She was born January 10, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late John & Rose Fahrenbach. In addition to her parents, Doris was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Fischer; and by her second husband, James Lamb. Doris was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church for nearly 60 years. She was a co-founder of Basic Vitamins; an avid bowler and she enjoyed hosting family & friends in her home. She was also very fond of Hallmark Movies and enjoyed Round Dancing. Doris is survived by five children, Beverly Shillito (Christopher, dec'd); Robert Fischer (Vickie), Nancy Green (Joe), John Fischer (Cindy) & Sharon Erbaugh (Mike); and by numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. Doris was also known as Grandma, Ahma Dorie, Grandma GiGi, and Grams. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Kenneth Baker at 11:00 a.m., Friday (5/24) at St. Christopher Church, 435 E. National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Doris to the St. Christopher Youth Ministry Fund in care of the church. Doris' family would like to thank Dr. Mark Couch and his office staff for the wonderful care they provided to her. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary