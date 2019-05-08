LEA (Leeson), Doris Jean Age 89 of Beavercreek, passed away May 4th peacefully at home. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth F. Leeson and Marie (Leeson) McMillion. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters and spouses, Dorothy (Harold) Griffin and Dolores (David) Dawson. She is survived by her husband Don, to whom she was married 69 years. She is also survived by three sons, Daniel, Kevin (Cathy), and Matthew (Sherri); and grandchildren, Laurie, Joshua, Lyndsey, and Paige. She was an active member of Dorothy Lane American Baptist Church of Dayton for 17 years and First Baptist Church of Dayton for 46 years, and had served on the Dayton area, state, and national boards of American Baptist Churches/USA; the Downtown Child Development Center board; President of the Miami Valley Literacy council and board member, and the Dayton Christian Center board. Jean sang in the church choir and over the years volunteered for the Red Cross, Xenia Crisis Center and other charitable organizations. She greatly enjoyed reading, gardening, music, and walking. Between 1984 and 2013, Jean walked over 22,000 miles. The family would like to recognize her special Dynamic Senior Solutions caregivers: Maddie, Char, Linda and especially Delores who provided exceptional care of Jean for the past 4 years. Jean loved to read and believed in the importance of literacy for all, in lieu of any flowers or donations please privately gift a favorite book to a special child of your choice. A private service, as requested by Jean, will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary