LeCOMTE, Doris J. Morrisville, VT - Doris Jean (Swisshelm) LeComte, 90, formerly of Springfield, OH died April 20, 2020 at the age of 90 at The Manor in Morrisville, VT. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her memory, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or wildlife refuge. Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville, Vermont is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 29, 2020