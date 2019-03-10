|
|
LINDOWER (Guenther), Doris Born September 9, 1929 passed away on February 28, 2019. Doris is survived by her husband of 67 years, John and her children Jenny, Phil (Karen) and Paul (Julie); her brother, Don (Vanessa); her grandchildren Michael (Carla), Katie (Tom), John, Daniel, Anna and Sara; and her great-grandchildren Ben, Leah, Alex and Tommy. Doris will be remembered for her strong and constant faith, her kind, compassionate and generous heart, and her support of social justice and equality. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held with officiant The Reverend Susan Hamilton at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 125 North Wilkinson Street, Dayton OH 45402 on Sunday, March 17th from 2-3 pm with visitation at the church from 3-5 pm. If desired, memorial contributions may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019