MCGOHAN, Doris Jean Age 68 of Huber Heights passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at . She was born on June 23, 1951 in Bryson City, North Carolina. She was a cashier at Kroger's from many years. She was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Vandalia. She is survived by her mother Buretta Knops; daughters Melinda (Jonathan), Heidi and Mollie (Philip); former daughter-in-law Sarah; grandchildren Chelsea (Geoff), Zachary (Katalina), Theodore, Abigail and Madelyn; great granddaughter Layla; brother Michael (Brenda); sister Judith and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Daniel McGohan in 2016; son Mark; brother Joe David and sister Joyce. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 12:00 pm 1:00 pm at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 122 W. National Road, Vandalia. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the church with Pastor Jim Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420 or St. John's Lutheran Church, 122 W. National Road, Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020