George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Doris McKINNON
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Doris McKINNON


1927 - 2019
Doris McKINNON Obituary
McKINNON, Doris J. "Dee" 92, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 10, 1927 to the late Lawrence & Emma (Buehler) Kaylor. Doris had worked as a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital and enjoyed gardening and playing cards. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack McKinnon, sisters, Charlotte Spewock & Lois Blaine Lockhart; brothers, Robert, Lawrence, Ray, Charles, Carl & Lylburn Kaylor. Survived by her daughter, Lisa Winston; son & daughter-in-law, Kevin & Barb McKinnon; 6 grandchildren, Joel McKinnon (Tricia), Ryan McKinnon (Jessi), Morgan Lambert (Chad), Dustin Winston (Sarah DelVecchio), Jenna Winston (Ian Linker) & Paige Winston; 9 great grandchildren; life long friends, Irene Schlose & Ruth Krohn; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 1, 2019
