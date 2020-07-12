MITCHUM, Doris Jean Age 63, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was born May 4, 1957, in Hamilton, to the late Jimmy and Joyce (nee Carberry) Smith. Doris is survived by son, Jason (Amanda) Mitchum; five grandchildren, Payne (Kaylee) Thompson, Zachary (Brittany) Mitchum, Samantha Mitchum, Gayge (Raelyn) Thompson, Mia Weigel; brother, Steven Smith; three great-grandchildren, Addyson Thompson, Sereniti Dean, Nevaeh Thompson; a special friend, Dena Thompkins; and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilmer Mitchum; daughter, Jennifer Conatser; and sister, Roberta Garrett. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield, is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com