1/
Doris MOORMAN
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
MOORMAN (Roderick), Doris Pauline

Doris Pauline (Roderick) Moorman, 96, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Kettering Medical

Center. She was born October 26, 1924, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Elva Rae and Clara Burnett Roderick. She was a member of St. Paul Church, Dayton, and retired from WPAFB, where she was chief secretary in charge of logistic command. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Sun Eagle, West Point, VA, a son, Frank B. Moorman, III, Dayton, two grandchildren, Lisa Gagnon, New Bern, NC, and Amy (Anthony) Traficante, Williamsburg, VA, seven great-grandchildren, and by three great-great-grandchildren, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank B. Moorman, Jr., on February 24, 2020, a sister, Mary Evelyn Neff, and by a brother, Harold

Roderick. Doris will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Silvercreek Township Cemetery, Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH, 45402, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the

family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
