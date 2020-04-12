|
|
NAYLOR, Doris Age 87 of Englewood, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born April 18, 1932 to the late William and Anna Bennett. Doris was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt High School and was a 25 year member of the Con-Ami Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of Ft. McKinley United Methodist Church and currently was attending the Englewood U.M.C. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bill L. Naylor in 2005. Survived by daughter Sherri (Gale) Howard of Clayton, 2 sons Craig (Amanda) Naylor of Huber Heights, Gary (Anita) Naylor of Arcanum, 8 grandchildren Scott (Devan) Howard, Nicole Howard (Matt Harrison), Sydney Naylor, Kyle Naylor, Justin (Debra) Risner, Aaron (Cassie) Risner, Sierra and Alyssa Stryker, 8 great grandchildren Kylie Grieshop, Mason Tegtmeyer, Jaiden, Brynlee and Blake Howard, Mason, Wesson and Skylar Risner, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Doris was a Administrative Assistant at Eastway Mental Health. The services will be held at the family's convenience. An interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or to St. Jude in her memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020