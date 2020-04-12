Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris NAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris NAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris NAYLOR Obituary
NAYLOR, Doris Age 87 of Englewood, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born April 18, 1932 to the late William and Anna Bennett. Doris was a 1950 graduate of Roosevelt High School and was a 25 year member of the Con-Ami Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. She was a longtime member of Ft. McKinley United Methodist Church and currently was attending the Englewood U.M.C. Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bill L. Naylor in 2005. Survived by daughter Sherri (Gale) Howard of Clayton, 2 sons Craig (Amanda) Naylor of Huber Heights, Gary (Anita) Naylor of Arcanum, 8 grandchildren Scott (Devan) Howard, Nicole Howard (Matt Harrison), Sydney Naylor, Kyle Naylor, Justin (Debra) Risner, Aaron (Cassie) Risner, Sierra and Alyssa Stryker, 8 great grandchildren Kylie Grieshop, Mason Tegtmeyer, Jaiden, Brynlee and Blake Howard, Mason, Wesson and Skylar Risner, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Doris was a Administrative Assistant at Eastway Mental Health. The services will be held at the family's convenience. An interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ohio or to St. Jude in her memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -