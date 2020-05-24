Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris PETERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris PETERS Obituary
PETERS, Doris A. Age 88 of Union, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Guy and Dorothy (Taylor) Tuttle, husband Alvin H. Peters Jr., 3 sisters and a brother. Survived by 3 daughters; Cindy (Steve) Daniel, Brenda Swartz, Elaine Reichard, a son; Frank (Tonya) Peters, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Doris was a long-time member of Ft. McKinley UMC and currently attended Union UMC. She worked at Rike's and retired from Kruse Hardware. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Inurnment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Union UMC. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -