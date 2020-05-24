|
PETERS, Doris A. Age 88 of Union, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Guy and Dorothy (Taylor) Tuttle, husband Alvin H. Peters Jr., 3 sisters and a brother. Survived by 3 daughters; Cindy (Steve) Daniel, Brenda Swartz, Elaine Reichard, a son; Frank (Tonya) Peters, 12 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Doris was a long-time member of Ft. McKinley UMC and currently attended Union UMC. She worked at Rike's and retired from Kruse Hardware. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Inurnment Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Union UMC. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020