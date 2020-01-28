|
PETTIT, Doris Elizabeth Age 91, loving mother and grandmother, and great grandmother died on January 24, 2020 in Okeana, Ohio. She was born in Kentucky on November 27, 1928, the daughter of Henry and Marie (Vonhagel) Voskuhl. She graduated from Notre Dame High School. She then worked for Summe Dairy until she was joined in marriage to William Pettit on November 26, 1955. Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of St. Aloysius Church where she served on the bereavement committee and was active with the prayer chain. She lived a life of faith and prayer, devoted in love to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. That devotion was returned to her in her final days through the loving care by her husband, Bill and son, Richard. Doris is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Pettit; children, Greg (Bonnie) Pettit, Julie (Terry) Grosheim, Robert (Debbie) Pettit, Richard Pettit, Carolyn (Richard) Angst, Ronald (Dorothy) Petttit, and Doug Pettit; 16 grandchildren;, and 14 great grandchildren; three sisters, Jane Murray, Loretta McManus, and Ann Ammann; and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Mary Elizabeth; brother, William Voskuhl; and brother-in-law, Don Ammann. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Bereavement Committee, PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice for their loving care of Doris. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020