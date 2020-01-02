|
PHELPS, Doris "Maxine" 88, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Walnut Creek. Maxine was born on November 24, 1931 in Campton, Kentucky. Her family moved to Middletown, Ohio when she was a young girl. She graduated from Carlisle High School in 1949. After high school, she moved to Dayton and worked as a secretary for Flack Equipment and NCR. In 1960 she married the love of her life, the late Vola J. Phelps. She and Vola enjoyed spending weekends going out to dinner, dancing with friends, and boating on the Ohio River. They also enjoyed many trips with Vola's colleagues from Neff Folding Box. She was a devoted mother to Craig and Gail, had a great sense of humor, and was a fabulous cook she could create amazing dishes without a recipe! She is predeceased by her parents, Rosella and James Tyler; siblings, Kenneth Tyler and Helen Sewell. Maxine is survived by her children, Craig Phelps and Gail Peterie (Bill); daughter-in-law, Jennifer Phelps; sisters, Wilda Jean Hahn and Phyllis Parsons (Daniel); sister-in-law, Jewell Phelps; grandsons, Christopher Phelps (Emily), Kyle Phelps (Emily), Kody Phelps, and Benjamin Peterie; great grandson, Jordan Phelps; and many nieces and nephews. During her time at The Suites at Walnut Creek, she appreciated the friendship and care she received from Kendall Washington and John Hochwalt. Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 4th from noon to 1:00, with a celebration of Maxine's life at 1:00 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel. Private interment will be at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020