Doris PIPER
PIPER, Doris E. Age 95, of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, by 1 grandchild, 2 great-grandchildren, by her parents, 3 brothers & 3 sisters. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookville, & also the Order of the Eastern Star. Doris is survived by her 5 children, Jean (Patrick) Reusch, Jim (Teresa) Piper, Don (Janet) Piper, Bill Piper & Dennis (Marcia) Piper; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Mon., July 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookville, with Pastor Ali Rode officiating. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. A WALK THRU visitation will be held 3-5 PM, Sun., July 12 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Masks will be required and Social Distancing will be practiced. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
