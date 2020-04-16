|
POTTS, Doris P. "Doddie" 90, of Springfield passed away April 13, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Doddie was born March 30, 1930. It was a date she loved to tell people because she always received a smile or a fun comment. She was the only child born to Lewis and Nellie (Sparrow) Fondersmith. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday. She suffered with Leukemia and Dementia and was very anxious for God to call her Home. On October 13, 1947, she married Bob Potts and they were together until his passing in 1992. They were loving parents to Rick (Sherry) and Deb O'Neal (Tom); grandparents to Allexa and Evan and "G.G." to Bradley. She enjoyed volunteering within the community and her church. She felt a special bond with God and would often mention how they had spent evenings talking together. She will be remembered with love and friendship by the many people whose lives touched hers. A special thanks to German Township Fire and EMS for always being so kind during the years when they were needed. Chief Holman was her favorite! Donations may be made to this great group of men and women for their annual Christmas meal delivery. Their address is 3940 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield, Ohio 45504. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
