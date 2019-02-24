|
|
QUICK, Doris W. 95, long time resident of Springfield, passed away Feb. 11, 2019. She was born July 7, 1923, the daughter of Jesse C. Wise and Louise (Skillings) Wise. Services were held Feb. 16 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. She had four siblings: Howard L. Wise (deceased), Marian Bernice Battin (Ray, deceased), CA, Jesseray Lamar Wise (deceased), Rhett S. Wise, Springfield. She married James L. Quick (deceased) in 1946 to whom she bore five children: Ronald (Vickie) Quick of Springfield, Diane Quick, CA, Gerald Quick, Springfield, Brenda (Bill) Marsh of CO, Lori (Charleric) Lenglain of NY. Surviving are four grandchildren: Dean (Maegan) Loggins, CO, Melanie (Tony) House, CO, Gemma Quick, CA, Alexander James Quick, Springfield. Two great grandchildren: Julian and Jasmin House, CO. Two sisters-in-law: Pat (Ed) Richards and Laura Wise, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Full obituary, photos and condolences may be shared at www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019